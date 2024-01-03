Fluctuating Temps, Light Spotty Showers Forecast

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra) -- Wednesday's maximum temperatures are anticipated to surpass the general average by approximately 2-3 degrees Celsius. The weather will be relatively cold across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience pleasant conditions.Clouds will be visible at lower altitudes, and there is a slight chance of light rain showers in limited parts of the northern and central areas of the Kingdom. Moderate northwesterly winds are expected.The Jordan Meteorological Department's report highlighted the potential risk of reduced horizontal visibility during the morning hours due to fog in the highlands and certain areas of the desert and plains. Additionally, caution is advised for road users as there may be increased chances of slippery conditions in areas that may experience rainfall.Thursday will see a slight increase in mercury levels, while the weather remains relatively cold in most regions. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to enjoy pleasant conditions. Some clouds will be visible at lower altitudes, and there is a weak possibility of light rain showers in limited parts of the northern region. Winds will be southerly with a moderate westerly speed.On Friday, the weather is expected to be relatively cold across most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience pleasant temperatures. Clouds will appear at different altitudes, and there is a weak possibility of light spotty showers in limited parts of the northern and central regions of the Kingdom. Moderate northwesterly winds are forecast.Today's peak temperatures will be between 12 and 16 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 4C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 23C and lows of 12C.