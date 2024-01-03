Trump cautions of national economy crisis unless he returns to White House in 2024.

(MENAFN) In a stark proclamation posted on his Truth Social platform, former United States President Donald Trump has raised the specter of a looming economic catastrophe, warning that the national economy is on the brink of collapse unless he returns to the White House in 2024. Trump's dire prediction revolves around the notion that the stock market's current highs are contingent on expectations of his electoral victory in 2024.



Trump, in an emphatic statement written in all caps, expressed his belief that a failure to secure the presidency in 2024 would lead to a stock market crash worse than the infamous 1929 Great Depression. He asserted that the economic vitality sustaining the nation is a result of the accomplishments during his own administration, and he went on to criticize the handling of the economy under President Joe Biden.



According to Trump, the Biden administration's oversight has led to high inflation, which, in his view, has "totally destroyed the buying power of the consumer." He challenged the official inflation statistics, suggesting that the reported 17 percent increase in prices since Biden's inauguration vastly underestimates the real figure. Trump referenced an older method of measuring inflation, claiming it could be over 30 percent.



The comparison to the 1929 stock market crash, which triggered a devastating economic downturn, underscores the gravity of Trump's warning. The crash, fueled by factors like rampant speculation and Federal Reserve rate hikes, saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average lose 89 percent of its value over three years. It took nearly two decades, with the aid of World War II, for the United States economy to fully recover.



As Trump paints a grim picture of a potential future without his return to power, the state of the economy and its trajectory become central issues. The former president's assertions add a new dimension to the ongoing discourse on economic policies and leadership, further fueling debates about the nation's financial stability and the potential consequences of political shifts.



Meanwhile, President Biden faces criticism not only for his economic policies but also for declining approval ratings, as reflected in recent polls indicating waning support among voters.





