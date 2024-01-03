Poll shows majority of Brits rue Brexit

(MENAFN) As the United Kingdom marked the third anniversary of its departure from the European Union, a recent Opinium poll has shed light on the prevailing sentiment among United Kingdom residents. The survey indicates a notable shift in public opinion, with a majority of respondents expressing regret over the economic ramifications of Brexit. According to the poll, 54 percent of participants believe that Brexit has adversely affected the United Kingdom economy, contrasting sharply with the mere 13 percent who perceive positive outcomes from the departure.



The impact on immigration and trade relations with Europe also emerged as key concerns. Approximately 53 percent of respondents feel that Brexit has compromised the United Kingdom's ability to control immigration, while an even larger majority, 57 percent, see undesirable effects on the country's capacity to import goods from European nations. The survey further suggests that nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of participants believe Brexit is contributing to inflation and a broader cost-of-living crisis, with only 8 percent reporting improved shopping experiences post-Brexit.



Individual financial repercussions of Brexit were also highlighted in the poll, as more than a third (35 percent) believed that leaving the European Union had negatively affected their personal financial situations. On the flip side, only one in ten respondents reported financial gains from Brexit. The impact on salaries and wages was viewed unfavorably by 40 percent of participants, with a mere 11 percent acknowledging positive effects. Additionally, close to half (47 percent) expressed concerns about the National Health Service (NHS), while only 9 percent perceived improvements.



Opinium's head of policy and public affairs, James Crouch, commented on the findings, noting persistent public discontent with the government's handling of Brexit, even in areas initially seen as potential benefits. Crouch anticipates that, while Brexit remains a topic of concern, future elections are likely to prioritize broader issues such as the economy and the NHS, which have become the primary focus for voters. The poll underscores the evolving narrative surrounding Brexit's aftermath and its multifaceted impact on the lives and perspectives of United Kingdom citizens.





