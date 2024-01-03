NP Digital Netherlands Nabs Former Twitter Advertising Director To Lead Business Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pieter Bos Brought on to Accelerate Commercial Development in Dutch and Belgian Markets

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital , a global leader in end-to-end performance marketing, welcomes experienced advertising leader Pieter Bos to the newly launched office in the Netherlands. In this role, Bos will be responsible for the commercial rollout and growth in the Dutch and Belgian markets.



Under his guidance, the region will ramp up its custom omnichannel client solutions while taking a hands-on partnership approach to anticipate and apply new opportunities for brand growth. Bos joins NP Digital with a diverse background of digital media leadership positions, most notably directing the Twitter client solutions business in the Netherlands and at LinkedIn guiding a broad range of sophisticated full funnel marketing solutions for its advertisers. Over his more than 15 years of experience, Bos has developed a unique approach to customizing solutions for clients that balances solving existing performance needs with the development of new applications to enhance gains.

"I find it important and very appealing that even after impressive global growth in recent years, the open source knowledge sharing that NP Digital was founded on remains deep in the DNA of the agency,” said Bos.“This deeply rooted client-first approach will be crucial as we guide and partner alongside clients to address the opportunities of tomorrow from a long-term perspective.”

Bos will partner with the Netherlands managing director Joris Garritsen to tailor brand solutions for growth and performance while developing new solutions in emerging opportunities within artificial intelligence, new closed ecosystems, and more.

“Pieter has been at the forefront of digital advertising in the Dutch market for many years now and has the foresight to guide clients' business and performance goals today, while also embracing innovative opportunities on the horizon to further maximize returns,” said Garritsen.“We're thrilled to welcome him to the global leadership team.”

The Netherlands office opened in October and marks the fifth European location to open for the agency.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world's most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 750 employees in 18 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital .

Kimberly Deese Associate Director Digital PR ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

