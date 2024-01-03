UK plans on attacking Houthis

(MENAFN) In a potentially significant development, The Times reported on Sunday that the United Kingdom is gearing up to launch airstrikes against Yemen's Houthi militants. The move is said to be a response to a series of attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. According to the newspaper, the United States and another European country are also expected to join forces with Britain in carrying out these airstrikes.



A joint statement from London and Washington is anticipated later today, serving as a stern warning to the Houthi rebels. The statement is described as a "final warning" by a British government source cited by The Times. The warning calls on the Houthis to immediately halt their attacks or face military action from Western forces.



Should the Houthi militants disregard this ultimatum, the report suggests that British and American ships and warplanes will launch missiles at predetermined targets within Yemen and the Red Sea. Additionally, an unnamed "European country" is reportedly considering participation in the operation.



The Houthi rebels, who control a significant portion of Yemen's territory, have been implicated in a series of attacks on numerous container ships in the Red Sea. These actions, occurring since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October, are seen as attempts to divert freight traffic away from Israel and disrupt global supply chains for the duration of Israel's military campaign.



The Red Sea, crucial for vessels utilizing the Suez Canal, handles approximately 12 percent of global trade. Recognizing the strategic importance of the region, the United States recently announced the establishment of a maritime task force to patrol the Red Sea. However, the international community's response has been mixed, with Spain insisting on NATO-led participation and Italy deploying warships solely to defend Italian shipowners.



As tensions rise and military intervention looms, the global community watches closely, awaiting the unfolding developments in the Red Sea region.





