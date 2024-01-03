               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
As Kejriwal 'Skips' ED Summon Again, BJP Asks AAP Chief Has He Abandoned Sisodia, Sanjay Singh


1/3/2024 1:00:38 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) As Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly declined to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Delhi excise policy case, the BJP on Wednesday attacked the AAP chief, saying has he abandoned his party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

The ED has summoned Kejriwal on January 3 (Wednesday) in connection with the case but he is reportedly not ready to appear before the investigating agency.

Earlier, Kejriwal had ignored two summons on November 2 and December 22, calling them "illegal and politically motivated".

Questioning Kejriwal's behaviour, the BJP posted on X: "What is Arvind Kejriwal afraid of? Has he abandoned Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, who are in jail in the liquor excise scam?"

Attacking Kejriwal as well as other parties in the opposition bloc over corruption, the BJP took a jibe, saying, "Instead of ignoring the ED summons, Kejriwal should learn something from the corruption of the INDI alliance leaders, and enrich him from their experience."

