Man Jumps From Moving Police Van, Denied Admission At Multiple Delhi Hospitals, Succumbs To Injuries

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) A man, injured after jumping from a moving police van, was transferred from one hospital to another, where the unavailability of beds or equipment ultimately contributed to his death, an official said on Wednesday.

The entire incident unfolded on Tuesday night when a police control room (PCR) call was received around 9 p.m. from a woman reporting a man in an inebriated condition engaged in a quarrel in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area.

“A police team promptly arrived at the scene where caller Kajal was present. She alleged that Parmod (47), a resident of the same locality, had molested and abused her,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

The Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) staff was transporting them to the New Usmanpur police station.

“However, when they were nearing the police station, an inebriated and vomiting Pramod opened the glass window and jumped off the vehicle, landing on the road. He was immediately transported to the JPC Hospital,” said the DCP.

In connection with the incident, a case under sections 354, 354A, 506, 509, 323 IPC was registered.

Injured Pramod was transferred to GTB Hospital by B-30 Ambulance, but due to the unavailability of a CT-Scan, admission was not possible.

“Consequently, he was referred to the LNJP Hospital. Unfortunately, due to a lack of beds in the ICU Ventilator, admission at LNJP Hospital was also not feasible,” said the DCP.

The injured was then taken to RML Hospital, where admission was denied by the hospital authorities.“Subsequently, the injured was brought back to JPC Hospital, where he was declared dead at 5.45 a.m.,” said the DCP.

Pramod was previously involved in two criminal cases, including attempted murder.“A medical board is being constituted to conduct a post-mortem examination. Further investigation proceedings are in progress,” the DCP added.

--IANS

ssh/dpb