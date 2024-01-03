ABL Diagnostics Announces New Releases Of Its Deepchek®, Viroscore® And Microbiochek® Software Platforms For Microbiology Clinical Genotyping

(MENAFN- Pressat)



ABL Diagnostics uses its application-specific expertise to provide Information System (IT) services & software applications to all microbiology laboratories. From Capillary Electrophoresis (SANGER) to Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), ABL Diagnostics keeps innovating to help routine & research settings to manage their sequencing data and integrate them into patient registries.

Woippy (France) – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the“Company”) , a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce today the release of new versions of its CE-IVD (In Vitro Diagnostics) DeepChek® and ViroScore® software applications 30). Tailored to analyze Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Capillary Electrophoresis (SANGER) data from many different sequencing systems (Illumina, Thermofisher, Oxford NanoPore, MGI, PacBio), these web-based and highly secured downstream analysis platforms now include advanced functionalities like optimized algorithms for the management of HIV-1 proviral DNA through expert systems able to scrutinize relevant genomic variations (APOBEC...). It also integrate longitudinal or cumulative samples analyses obtained from patients infected by the virus overtime.

The systems embed the latest clinical interpretation tools for reporting relevant information like drug resistance assessment, liver disease prognosis, vaccine escape determination, virulence... through consistently up-to-date guidelines.

With the simultaneous release of its new interactive MicrobioChek software (v2.4.4), ABL Diagnostics offers a unique portfolio of applications covering virology (HIV, HBV, HCV, CMV, HSV, HDV, SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A/B, RSV, BKV, HPV), bacteriology (16s RNA, Tuberculosis) and mycology (18s RNA). These fully integrated analysis software systems are coupled with a database allowing reinterpretations on previously stored samples and are made available worldwide in a matter of hours, either through local installations or through a highly secured Cloud service (HDS), in line with the highest international data protection regulations (e.g., RGPD).

From the raw sequence data to the results, the DeepChek®, ViroScore® and MicrobioChek® software platforms can be integrated with the sequencing platforms from the laboratory, with the local Laboratory Information Systems (LIMS) and with the various Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems including Nadis ( ) to offer a complete solution to optimize diseases management and target personalized medicine.

The Global Digital Diagnostics market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate between 2023 and 2030 with a market size projected to reach USD million by 2028, from USD million in 2021, during 2022-2028 (360 research Reports - Global Digital Diagnostics Market Research Report 2022). ABL Diagnostics has been providing its IT products and services to more than 100 laboratories in Europe, Africa, America, Asia and Oceania looking to implement robust IT systems suited to clinical genotyping in microbiology.

“Our company started as a software company in 2000. The experience and skills the entire team developed over time is a real asset to offer the most advanced and innovative software systems for microbiology genotyping. We are valuing the direct dialog established with our partners to constantly integrate functionalities in line with end users ' expectations..” said Mr. Matthieu Barralon, Head of Clinical at ABL SA.

ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICS

ABL DIAGNOSTICS S.A. (ABLD) is a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions intended to be used for molecular detection by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) – UltraGene® and for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChek® (a very sensitive, robust and sustainable technology allowing precise identification of relevant genomic variations like single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNP), amino-acid mutations, quasispecies like variants of concern, already published or which will be discovered in the future, with known impact on disease prognosis, drug efficacy, pathogen activity...).

These molecular biology products are generating recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolio of microbiology applications, growing fast year after year to stick to the market needs, with a primary focus on HIV (with CE-IVD marked target-specific assays covering all relevant genes used for drug resistance assessment like reverse transcriptase, protease, integrase and with disruptive Whole Genome Kits), on SARS-CoV-2 (with a CE-IVD marked Whole Genome assay), on Tuberculosis (with a CE-IVD marked multiplex assay targeting genes relevant for first line, second line and new-drugs resistance determination), on viral hepatitis B and C, 16s/18s RNA for taxonomy and microbiome analyses and other viral and bacterial targets. Please consult ABL Diagnostics team for further information about registration status of the ABL Diagnostics' products in your territory.

ABL Diagnostics commercializes its entire line of products on a worldwide basis through its own sales team and through a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics clients are academic clinical pathology labs, private reference labs and researchers willing to implement an innovative and robust microbiology content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics also develops, manufactures, and markets kits for clinical specimen collection – MediaChek® and digital solutions like Nadis®, an CE-marked Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system used in France in more than 200 hospitals managing patients infected by HIV or Viral Hepatitis.

ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6).

