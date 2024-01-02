Samsung To Unveil Flagship Galaxy S24 Series In Heart Of Silicon Valley

(MENAFN- IANS) San Francisco, Jan 3 (IANS) Samsung on Wednesday announced to launch its next flagship Galaxy S24 series, powered by AI, during the 'Unpacked' event in the heart of Silicon Valley in the US this month.

The Galaxy S24 series launch will happen at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on January 17.

“A revolutionary mobile experience is coming. Get ready to discover a new era full of possibilities with the latest Galaxy innovations, designed to transform how you live, connect and create,” according to the company.

The new Galaxy S series will set a higher standard for the most intelligent mobile experience yet, Samsung said in a statement.

Rumours have pointed towards the Galaxy S24 Ultra getting a new titanium build.

Samsung has also reportedly opened up“reservations” for device preorders with a $50 credit.

This is the first Unpacked event of the year and Samsung will unveil its latest lineup of flagship devices - Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

About a year ago, Samsung held a similar event in San Francisco to introduce three models of the Galaxy S23 series -- Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, a luxury model -- as well as Galaxy Book3 laptops, among others.

Its two new foldable smartphone models, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Galaxy Watch 6 were unveiled at the company's summer edition of its Galaxy Unpacked event held on its home turf for the first time.

