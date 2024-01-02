Premier League: James Milner Goes Joint-Second In All-Time Appearance Charts

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Jan 3 (IANS) James Milner moved joint-second in the Premier League's all-time appearance charts after starting for Brighton & Hove Albion at West Ham United on Tuesday night.
The 37-year-old, who joined Brighton from Liverpool on a free transfer last summer, played his 632nd match in the competition, moving level with Ryan Giggs.
Milner made his Premier League debut on 10 November 2002, as a substitute against West Ham, at the age of 16. That made him the second-youngest player to play in the Premier League at the time, according to Premier League website.
He then became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history when he scored in a 2-1 victory over Sunderland on Boxing Day that same year at the age of 16 years and 309 days.
The midfielder went on to play for Newcastle United (2004-2008), Aston Villa (2008-2010), Manchester City (2010-2015) and Liverpool (2015-2023).
Following his appearance on Tuesday, he is only 20 matches short of equalling the record, set by former Villa team-mate Gareth Barry, with 652.
Brighton have only 18 matches left now, meaning Milner cannot break the record this season.
