Amiri Guard Commander Meets Turkiye's Interior Minister, Gendarmerie Commander

Ankara: Amiri Guard Commander HE Lt. Gen. Staff Hazza bin Khalil Al Shahwani held separate meetings on Tuesday with Turkish Minister of Interior HE Ali Yerlikaya and Commander of Turkiye's Gendarmerie General Command Gen. Arif Cetin, as part of his current official visit to the Republic of Turkiye.

During the two meetings, they discussed several topics of common interest and bilateral security and military relations and ways to strengthen and develop them.

Qatari Military Attache to the Republic of Turkiye and senior officers from the Amiri Guard and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) attended the meetings.