Government Communication Forum Highlights Achievements In Agricultural Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Government Communication on Tuesday held the third meeting for the Government Communication Forum, titled "The Agricultural Sector: Reality and Achievements".



The meeting included the participation of Minister of Government Communication Muhannad Mubaidin, and Minister of Agriculture Khalid Hneifat, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Mubaidin said that "Jordan knows its strategic choices and policies, and we as a government want to influence citizens positively towards the future".

He also highlighted the ability of Jordanians and their Hashemite leadership to overcome the crises.

Mubaidin also affirmed Jordan's steadfast position on the Palestinian cause and the cessation of the war on Gaza, highlighting His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts to garner international support for a ceasefire , deliver a continuous humanitarian aid to Gaza, and prevent the displacement of Gazans.

Mubaidin also highlighted the allocation of JD3 million to UNRWA and the Cabinet's decision to allocate 45,000 tonnes of wheat and grains to the West Bank. He also hailed the Royal Jordanian Air Force operations to the field hospitals in northern and southern Gaza amid the Israeli aggression.

Hneifat presented the Ministry of Agriculture's achievements in 2023 and outlined plans for 2024, pointing to the sector's contribution to the GDP, reaching around 20 per cent, and a 17 per cent increase in agricultural exports in 2023 compared with previous years.

He added, "Because the agricultural sector plays a pivotal role in food security, and is the most affected by the repercussions of climate change, it has received directives and continuous monitoring from His Majesty, leading to the launch of National Sustainable Agriculture Plan in 2022 to enhance the sector's resilience and ensure Jordan's food security".



He also said that the Ministry supported 233 farmers with water-efficient modern irrigation systems through facilitating favourable loans and funding 9,777 agricultural projects by the Agricultural Credit Corporation at a cost of JD 52.485 million, creating 6,822 job opportunities.

Hneifat highlighted amendments to the Agricultural Risk Management Fund, expanding coverage for a larger number of farmers.



He also stressed

the ongoing constitutional procedures for approval, aiming to protect farmers from natural risks that may affect agricultural areas or impact animal wealth.

Hneifat added that the ministry contributed to the creation of 2,000 water wells for collecting water in agricultural lands and home gardens, and established 63 dams and earth basins in Badia.