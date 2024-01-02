Amman Chamber Of Industry Launches 'Urdoni' Platform To Boost Visibility Of Local Products

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) on Tuesday launched a website and mobile application called“Urdoni” (Jordanian), aimed at enhancing the visibility and marketability of Jordanian industrial products.

This initiative is designed to provide consumers with an easy means of identifying and selecting Jordanian goods over imported alternatives, the chamber said as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

ACI President Fathi Jaghbir noted that sales of imported products with local Jordanian alternatives amount to JD 4 billion, which stresses the importance of promoting national products within the local market.



Jaghbir highlighted the“high quality of Jordanian products, which are under stringent regulation and supervision”, and their capability to fulfill most consumer needs.

He also referred to the global outreach of Jordanian industrial products, with exports extending to over 140 countries and constituting 35 per cent of the Kingdom's total industrial output.

ACI Director General Nael Husami said that the objectives of the“Urdoni” platform include acquainting consumers with Jordanian industrial products, and allowing industrial companies to showcase their products and add product identification and barcodes to these goods.

Husami stressed the user-friendly nature of the application, its search functionality, and the ability to identify products through barcode scanning, adding that the application is accessible to all registered industrial companies in the Kingdom.

The director general referred to plans to organise a promotional campaign by the ACI to encourage citizens to visit the Urdoni website and download the application on their mobile phones.

He expressed hope that the application will evolve into a significant promotional and marketing tool for Jordanian industries, not just locally but also in international markets.

“Urdoni” application can be downloaded via: , and can be accessed through its website:

Meanwhile, Muhammad Shaer, head of the“Made in Jordan” programme, revealed plans for the upcoming Jordanian Industry Week, which is scheduled to be held in a major shopping center, and will feature discounts on Jordanian products and exhibitions of national industries.