Arrest Of Kar Sevak: K'taka BJP To Launch Stir Against Cong Govt Today

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (IANS) The BJP in Karnataka on Wednesday is launching an agitation against the Congress government across the state in support of their demand to release the arrested Kar Sevak.

The BJP workers are planning to lay siege to the police station in Hubballi.

State BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra has said that the Congress government would be responsible for future consequences in the state. He had called on the workers of the party to participate in the protest in large numbers.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka will lead the protest in Hubballi in front of Hubballi Shahara police station demanding the release of Kar Sevak Srikanth Poojari. BJP MLAs Arvind Bellad, Mahesh Tenginakayi and M.R. Patil will also participate.

Hubballi police arrested Srikanth Poojari in connection with an alleged case of torching a shop owned by a minority member on December 5, 1992, in Hubballi. Poojari is the third accused in the case and the police are looking for other eight accused in the case. Poojari had been sent to judicial custody.

Sources in BJP said that the party is planning to lay siege to the police station. Besides BJP, the members of the SSK community from which Srikanth Poojari hails are also joining the protest.

Ashoka Katave, former MLA and State President of the SSK Community has urged that the government release the Poojari immediately.“We stand with the family of Srikanth Poojari. No one should be arrested in connection with the case,” he stated.

State President Vijayendra had stated that the protest would continue until the release of Kar Sevak Srikanth Poojari. The government is threatening the BJP workers. The party won't bog down to such false threats. The Karnataka Congress government is anti -Hindu and anti-Ram.

"The Congress government only wants the welfare of minorities. To make minorities happy, Hindu activists are being arrested. It is threatening BJP and Hindu workers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections," said Vijayendra.

"The government can't decide who is wrong. When Ram Mandir is being inaugurated, the arrest of Kar Sevak happens. What does it indicate? They enjoy hurting the sentiments of Hindus," he added.

