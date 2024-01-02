               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Impunity A Challenge To Justice In Panama Former AG


1/2/2024 11:14:49 PM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Supreme Court


Panama's former Attorney General Ana Matilde Gómez, said on Tuesday, January 2, that there are important challenges in matters of administration of justice, so that“ impunity does not win the race .”

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will choose its board of directors.

According to Gómez, although important processes have been carried out, the common citizen does not measure the effectiveness of justice through the processes but through results.

" As long as white-collar criminals do not go to jail, that is, everyone who has a social position, who is already involved in cases, where the process has already taken place and that sentence is not served, they do not go to jail she considers that the most important challenge for justice is
those 59 million in bribes for Odebrecht to carry out works in Panama ."

The case has been moved to 2024, two former presidents have been called to trial [ Juan Carlos Varela and Ricardo Martinelli ], so in the opinion of the former attorney, the passage of time cannot be allowed to lead to prescription or technicalities "leaving white collar criminals on the outside.

For Gómez, with the new figures in the Supreme Court, there have been changes, transformations, and processes.

Martinelli sentenced
Gómez said that it is important for citizens to know that former President Martinelli has already been convicted in the first and second instance.

" All of us who aspire to a better society and who do not want people with convictions to reach public positions are definitely waiting for the Supreme Court of Justice to respond to the reality of the events we saw in this case."

