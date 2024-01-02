ED Raids Close Associates Of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren In Money Laundering Case: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate has started conducting raids at the premises of some close associates of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi in an ongoing money laundering case, said sources as quoted by the news agency ANI.

The federal agency carried out raids on Soren's press advisor Abhishek Prasad alias Pintu in connection with an illegal mining case. Searches are being carried out at 12 locations including Abhishek Prasad's residence and the residence of Sahebganj Deputy Commissioner.

Soren was issued a 'last opportunity' by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to record his statement in an alleged land scam days ago, has replied to the agency, labeling his summons as 'illegal,' sources said on Tuesday his letter to ED, Soren also said that he has already given the details of his properties. He has so far skipped six summons.\"Soren has written to the ED in response to the summons issued to him, stating that the summons are 'illegal.' He has also accused ED of making the media trial of the whole matter. In his reply, he also said that he had already given the details of the properties. He has also accused ED of trying to destabilize the government,\" sources said as quoted by ANI.

Last week, the federal agency issued the seventh summons to the Jharkhand CM under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, asking him to record his statement he had not turned up for ED's six summons, this time the agency stated that it was his last opportunity to record the statement.\"Since you have not come to the office of the Directorate of Enforcement in obedience to the summonses issued to you, we are giving you this last opportunity to record your statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, at the place, date and time, mutually convenient to you as well as the undersigned (ED), which should be within 7 days of receipt of this notice/Summons,\" said the ED in its summon Soren was first summoned by the ED earlier in mid-August in connection with a land 'scam' case. However, the CM ignored the summons, claiming that he was busy with the state's Independence Day celebrations.

