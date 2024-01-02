Angola Set To Unveil Africa’S Largest Private Safari Park

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Over ten years ago, Namibian Stefan Van Wyk dreamt of creating Angola's first private wildlife refuge adjacent to Namibia.



His goal was bold: to make Cuatir Africa's largest private safari park . In 2012, a flight over Cuatir revealed its untouched beauty, sparking Stefan's ambitious journey.



Cuatir sits between two rivers, far from Angola's capital. Its vast savanna is a sanctuary for wildlife, echoing the sounds of nature.



The reserve spans 40,000 hectares and hosts diverse animals. Here, you'll find antelopes, zebras, and even elusive cheetahs.



Stefan established a simple base in Cuatir. It includes bungalows and a campsite for visitors and researchers.



The area is rich with mammals, birds, and trees, offering a full ecological study.



Morning walks might reveal impalas and shy giraffes. But the night belongs to the hunting cats, rarely seen.



By 2020, Stefan reintroduced giraffes and zebras, missing since the war. They quickly settled back into their home.



In 2024, Stefan plans to bring 16 elephants from Namibia. This big move requires solid fences to guide their path.







These giants have a keen sense of home, remembering Cuatir's past as their domain. During the civil war, UNITA occupied the area. They hunted animals for food and trade.



Now, Stefan wants to revive Cuatir with elephants, boosting ecotourism and the local economy. Most tourists fly in due to the challenging roads from Luanda.

Cuatir a pure sanctuary

Stefan's vision doesn't stop there. He aims to grow Cuatir to 200,000 hectares, making it a haven for big animals.



He hopes to surpass famous parks in South Africa and Namibia, setting a new record for private conservation in Africa.



Cuando Cubango's natural setting is perfect for wildlife. Its soil keeps it safe from farming, offering a pure sanctuary. Stefan hires locals, providing jobs and protecting the area.



Yet, Angola's tourism is still budding. Stefan sees potential in making historical sites new attractions.



Despite the low number of visitors, he's focused on boosting Angola's economy through tourism.







Cuatir, though peaceful, faces threats like oil drilling and illegal logging.



Stefan's fight against poaching is ongoing, with plans to build more camps and market Cuatir internationally in 2024.



His goal is to make Angola a key player in global ecotourism.



With information from LUSA

