Cloud Kitchen Market Size To Surpass USD 177.85 Billion Growth By 2032, Exhibit A CAGR Of 11.74%| Increased Reliance On Food Delivery

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global cloud kitchen market is anticipated to grow from USD 58.61 billion to USD 177.85 billion in 10 years. Addressing the growing consumer interest in health and wellness by offering nutritious and balanced meal options provides cloud kitchens with an opportunity to tap into a health-conscious market segment over the forecast years. Newark, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 58.61 billion in 2022 global cloud kitchen market will reach USD 177.85 billion by 2032. Opportunities lie in collaborating with virtual events and influencers. Cloud kitchens can partner with online events, social media influencers, or virtual experiences to promote their offerings, reach a wider audience, and create unique dining experiences. Furthermore, integrating technology, such as augmented reality (AR) for virtual menus, AI-driven chatbots for personalized recommendations, and interactive ordering platforms, can enhance the overall customer experience and set cloud kitchens apart from competitors. Additionally, introducing subscription-based meal plans can be a promising opportunity. Cloud kitchens can offer subscription services for regular customers, providing discounts, exclusive menu items, and loyalty rewards to encourage repeat business. Collaborating with grocery delivery services allows cloud kitchens to extend their reach beyond prepared meals. Offering meal kits, speciality ingredients, or ready-to-cook items through grocery partnerships can tap into the growing home cooking trend. Besides, capitalizing on the increasing popularity of breakfast and brunch delivery services can be a strategic move. Cloud kitchens can create innovative and convenient morning meal options to cater to consumers looking for diverse and appealing breakfast choices.

Request to Download Sample Research Report -

Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 58.61 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 177.85 Billion CAGR 11.74% No. of Pages in Report 238 Segments Covered Type, Nature, and Product Drivers

Rising Demand for Food Delivery Services

Cost-Efficiency and Lower Operational Overheads Rapidly Changing Consumer Preferences and Food Trends Opportunities

Data-Driven Decision Making

Partnerships with Delivery Aggregators Global Expansion and Market Penetration Restraints

Dependence on Third-Party Delivery Platforms Intense Competition and Saturation

Key Insight of the global Cloud Kitchen market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region's diverse cultures and culinary preferences present a significant opportunity for cloud kitchens. The ability to offer a variety of cuisines and cater to local tastes positions cloud kitchens well to meet the demands of a culturally diverse consumer base. The region also has seen a surge in entrepreneurial activities, and cloud kitchens provide a lower-cost entry point into the food industry. Entrepreneurs are attracted to the flexibility and scalability of cloud kitchen models, leading to increased market participation. In addition, ongoing infrastructure development in the region, including improvements in logistics and transportation, contributes to the efficiency of last-mile delivery for cloud kitchens. This infrastructure development enhances the overall customer experience. Moreover, the widespread adoption of food delivery platforms and mobile apps for online ordering has become ingrained in consumer behaviour. Cloud kitchens leverage these platforms to reach a broader audience and streamline the ordering and delivery process. Supportive government policies and initiatives in certain regions and countries further encourage the growth of the food industry, including cloud kitchens. Clear regulations and a conducive business environment facilitate the establishment and operation of cloud kitchen services.



In 2022, the commissary/shared kitchen segment held the largest market share at 62.53% and a market revenue of 36.65 billion.



The type segment is divided into commissary/shared kitchen, independent cloud kitchen and kitchenpods. In 2022, the commissary/shared kitchen segment held the largest market share at 62.53% and a market revenue of 36.65 billion.



In 2022, the franchised segment dominated the market with the largest share of 63.18% and revenue of 37.03 billion.



The nature segment includes franchised and standalone. In 2022, the franchised segment dominated the market with the largest share of 63.18% and revenue of 37.03 billion.



In 2022, the burger/sandwich segment dominated the market with the largest share of 27.39% and revenue of 16.05 billion.



The product segment is classified into burger/sandwich, chicken, Mexican/Asian food, pizza, pasta, seafood and others. In 2022, the burger/sandwich segment dominated the market with the largest share of 27.39% and revenue of 16.05 billion.



Advancement in market



In June 2023: Starbucks has agreed with CloudKitchens, the venture led by Travis Kalanick, as the coffee behemoth expands its delivery services through DoorDash.

In February 2022: In a collaborative initiative, Master Chef Creations and ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations of ITC joined forces with Kitchens@, an eminent cloud kitchen company, for a pilot program. This partnership facilitated ITC's entry into the food service sector, allowing operations from numerous cloud kitchens throughout Bengaluru, India.



Procure Complete Research Report -



Market Dynamics



Driver: Urbanization and population density.



Metropolitan locations are represented by high population density and proximity to residential and commercial spaces. This concentrated living environment creates a dense and easily accessible market for cloud kitchens, enabling efficient delivery services to many potential customers within a small geographic area. Furthermore, urban populations often lead fast-paced and demanding lifestyles. The bustling nature of metropolitan life leaves individuals with limited time for meal preparation or dining out. Cloud kitchens, focusing on online ordering and doorstep delivery, cater to the convenience of urban dwellers seeking quick and hassle-free dining solutions. Additionally, the dynamic nature of metropolitan life, where activities often extend into late hours, creates a demand for food services with extended operating hours. Cloud kitchens, operating primarily through online platforms, can offer 24/7 accessibility, making them a convenient choice for late-night dining in bustling urban centers.



Restraint: Limited customer interaction and brand visibility.



One of the primary challenges cloud kitchens face is their need for more limited visibility. Unlike traditional restaurants with a tangible physical presence, cloud kitchens operate digitally. This lack of a visible storefront can make it challenging for them to establish a strong visual identity and presence in the minds of consumers. In addition, the absence of a physical space limits the opportunities for direct customer engagement. Cloud kitchens often miss out on face-to-face interactions that traditional restaurants use to create memorable dining experiences. This lack of personal engagement can impact the brand's and its customers' emotional connection.



Opportunity: Innovative marketing strategies.



Cloud kitchens can utilize social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to showcase visually appealing content. Engaging in strategic social media campaigns, including posting high-quality images, promoting limited-time offers, and sharing behind-the-scenes content, can help create a buzz and attract a wider audience. Partnering with influencers in the food and lifestyle niche can significantly enhance brand visibility. Influencers can construct entertaining content to engage, such as reviews, unboxing videos, and sponsored posts, reaching their followers and introducing the cloud kitchen's offerings to a broader audience. Furthermore, creating interactive and engaging content is essential for capturing the audience's attention. Cloud kitchens can run contests, polls, and quizzes on social media platforms to encourage participation. This interactive approach builds a sense of community and generates organic reach as followers share their involvement.



Challenge: Logistical issues and last-mile delivery challenges.



In the age of instant gratification, customers have heightened expectations regarding the timeliness of deliveries. Efficient last-mile delivery is essential to meet these expectations and provide a positive experience. Customers anticipate that their orders will be delivered promptly and within the promised time frame. The last-mile delivery experience often shapes the overall perception of the customer. Delays, mishandling, or other logistical issues can lead to dissatisfaction, negatively affecting the customer's view of the brand. Traffic congestion, especially in urban areas, is a common logistical challenge affecting last-mile delivery. Heavy traffic can lead to delays, making it challenging for delivery drivers to adhere to the scheduled delivery times. This factor can result in frustrated customers who may perceive the delay as a service failure.



Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -



Some of the major players operating in the global Cloud Kitchen market are:



. CloudKitchens

. Dahmakan

. DoorDash Kitchen

. Ghost Kitchen Orlando

. Kitchen United

. Keatz

. Kitopi

. Kitchens@

. Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

. Nextbite Brands LLC

. PAR Technology Corporation

. POSist Technologies Private Limited

. Rebel Foods

. REEF Technology Inc.

. Starbucks

. Toast Inc.

. Zomato

. Zuul Kitchen



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type



. Commissary/Shared Kitchen

. Independent Cloud Kitchen

. KitchenPods



By Nature



. Franchised

. Standalone



By Product



. Burger/Sandwich

. Chicken

. Mexican/Asian Food

. Pizza

. Pasta

. Seafood

. Others



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: ...

Web: