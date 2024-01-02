BOARD MEMBER HICHAM EL AMRANI IS THE FIRST IN MOROCCO AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Hicham El Amrani of Casablanca in Morocco. He is the first in Morocco to earn this global distinction.Hicham is the Executive Managing Director of O CAPITAL GROUP, the holding company of one of the largest private groups in Morocco with a controlling stake in Bank of Africa and the insurance Company ROYALE MAROCAINE d'ASSURANCE (RMA). He is a member of the board of directors, chair of the strategic committee, and an audit committee member for RMA, one of the largest insurance companies in North Africa. Hicham is a member of the board of directors and of the group risk committee at Bank of Africa, a bank with a footprint of 23 countries across Africa and operations in Europe, the Middle East, and China. He is also a board member, chair of the audit committee, and member of the strategic and HR committees for Médi Telecom, a Morrocan telecoms subsidiary of Orange Group, and a board member across multiple organizations serving diverse industries such as transportation, hospitality, renewables, and technology. He is a certified board member, holding the IDPC Certificate in Corporate Governance from INSEAD, and holds executive education credentials from Yale University, Singularity University, and INSEAD. He earned his undergraduate degree in electric engineering from École Hassania des Travaux Publics (EHTP) and his MBA from Southern New Hampshire University."During my first conversation with Hicham, he left a strong impression of someone who is committed to high standards," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "His achievements in the business world and his academic and educational pursuits are remarkable, and his engagement of the positive governance of risk-taking will only strengthen his impact wherever he serves."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.”I really enjoyed going through the program's case studies that present- the overall risk- with a“positive approach”; very good insights that I recommend for existing or future Board Members. The Cyber Security part of the program is a must that is highly recommended, especially with today's VUCA World and the increased fiduciary responsibility of the Board members, particularly in Financial Institutions,” said Hicham.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director ® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance SM. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

