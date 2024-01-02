Superscapes Expands Its Reach With Acquisition Of Newman Lawn Care

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Superscapes, a leading commercial landscaping provider in Texas and Arkansas, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Newman Lawn Care, marking a strategic move to enhance its presence in North Texas. This acquisition reflects Superscapes' commitment to delivering top-notch landscaping services and strengthening its position as an industry leader.





Shawn Clayton, CEO of Superscapes, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating,“I am thrilled to welcome my friend, Brandon Newman, to the Superscapes family. For a quarter of a century, we have taken great pride in the award-winning service and satisfaction our customers have grown to expect and appreciate. During that time, Brandon has successfully built his company into a like-minded business focused on excellence and client satisfaction. He is now working alongside our management team as he services his existing clients and helps manage and grow our exciting business in North Texas.”

Brandon Newman, the founder of Newman Lawn Care, shared his enthusiasm for the combination, stating,“Joining forces with Superscapes is an exciting chapter for Newman Lawn Care. Our shared values and commitment to delivering outstanding service make this a natural partnership. I am eager to contribute to the continued success of our combined business and provide enhanced landscaping solutions to our clients.”

The acquisition of Newman Lawn Care aligns with Superscapes' strategic vision for expansion and reinforces the Company's commitment to delivering outstanding services to clients in North Texas. As Superscapes integrates the expertise and resources of Newman Lawn Care, the combined entity is poised to set new standards of excellence in the landscaping industry.

About Superscapes:

Superscapes is a leading provider of commercial landscaping design, installation, and maintenance services in Texas and Arkansas. Founded in 2000, the company enjoys an unsurpassed reputation for quality, service and execution and serves as the official landscaping company of the Dallas Cowboys. Superscapes' clients include many notable owners, general contractors and developers throughout the region. For more information, visit: .

About Crux Capital:

Crux Capital, the private equity firm behind Superscapes, is dedicated to investing in and growing small, profitable companies. Focused on a select number of high-quality businesses, Crux Capital collaborates with management teams to build long-term value. The firm works closely with company management, implementing strategies to unlock and maximize value over time. For more information, visit: .

Contacts

Superscapes



972-712-0353



...

Crux Capital



469-389-1244



...

The post Superscapes Expands its Reach with Acquisition of Newman Lawn Care appeared first on Caribbean News Global .