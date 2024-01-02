Türkiye And Iran To Sign Cooperation Agreements

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Iranian President
Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to visit Türkiye. The visit is scheduled
for January 4, Trend reports.
In addition to discussing many bilateral and regional issues
during the visit, Türkiye and Iran are expected to take steps
towards concrete cooperation, especially in the fight against
terrorism. On the other hand, trade between the two countries,
which reached US$22 billion in 2012, has dropped to around US$6
billion due to sanctions and the pandemic. It is planned to
increase this figure to $30 billion.
One of the issues that will be discussed during the visit is the
increase in the number of checkpoints between Türkiye and Iran
through the construction of three more (Gurbulak, Kapikoy and
Esendere). With the consent of the Iranian side, it is planned to
open two more such points.
A total of ten memorandums of understanding are expected to be
signed between the two countries during the visit.
