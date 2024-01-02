New Flag Of Kyrgyzstan Raised In Bishkek

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The new main flag
of Kyrgyzstan was raised on the square in the center of Bishkek,
and the honor guard cabin was also updated, Trend reports.
Earlier, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the law
amending the flag of Kyrgyzstan, adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh on
December 20. These changes were proposed by the initiators -
members of parliament Nurlanbek Shakiyev and deputy Ulan Primov.
One of the changes was the shape of the rays on the flag, which are
now straight, unlike the previous wavy ones.
The President of Kyrgyzstan said at the second People's Kurultai
that changes in the flag will not require additional expenses from
the republican budget.
