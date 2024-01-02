               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
New Flag Of Kyrgyzstan Raised In Bishkek


1/2/2024 10:06:27 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The new main flag of Kyrgyzstan was raised on the square in the center of Bishkek, and the honor guard cabin was also updated, Trend reports.

Earlier, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the law amending the flag of Kyrgyzstan, adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh on December 20. These changes were proposed by the initiators - members of parliament Nurlanbek Shakiyev and deputy Ulan Primov. One of the changes was the shape of the rays on the flag, which are now straight, unlike the previous wavy ones.

The President of Kyrgyzstan said at the second People's Kurultai that changes in the flag will not require additional expenses from the republican budget.

