MBD House (Gulab Bhavan) Joyfully Commemorates 39 Years Of Outstanding Achievements And Unwavering Excellence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 25th December 2023: The MBD Group, a pioneering force in education, celebrates 39th anniversary of iconic Gulab Bhavan on Dec 25, 2023, marking four decades of educational milestones. With over 60 years of experience, the group, led by Founder Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra, has diversified into sectors like EDtech, Skill Development, Eco-friendly Notebooks, Paper Manufacturing, ICT Infrastructure, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Mall Development. Since its founding in 1956, MBD has emerged as a leading name in the education industry, driven by a commitment to knowledge, quality, and a transformative vision.



Commencing its 39th year anniversary, MBD House commemorated its anniversary with lively employee activities and a cake-cutting ceremony at Gulab Bhavan. On December 23rd, a purposeful CSR initiative took place, encompassing a joyous cake-cutting ceremony, the distribution of books and stationery to children of NGO, Jijeevisha The Humanity, and a drive to collect winter clothes for donation.



Earlier this year, The Ashok Kumar Malhotra Charitable Trust, the CSR division of MBD Group, also unveiled its "Love to Learn" initiative. Through this initiative the Group aims to revolutionise traditional classrooms by incorporating technology which will open up a world of endless possibilities for learners.



The "Love to Learn initiative" by MBD has taken great momentum, putting our latest learning solution Aasoka into the economically needy schools, and on the auspicious occasion of the 39th anniversary of MBD house, we have further adopted more schools.



"We, MBDians, are proud to celebrate the 39th anniversary of MBD House, carrying forward the values of Malhotra Ji. Malhotra Ji always wanted an MBD product for each literate person, and there couldn't be a better way to celebrate than by expanding our Love to Learn Initiative by MBD to celebrate the anniversary. I am also overwhelmed by our teams' efforts to celebrate this auspicious day with children who need us the most, a smile on their faces, is a true celebration. Besides this, the plantation drive is also very close to our hearts, as clean air is the best gift we can give to us and the next generation" â€“ Mrs. Satish Bala Malhotra, Chairperson, MBD Group



Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, MD, MBD Group says, "I am immensely proud to lead the MBD Group with Sonica as we celebrate 39 years of MBD House excellence, innovation, and transformative contributions to education. Our journey has been fueled by a passion for learning, a commitment to quality, and a vision for a brighter future. As we reflect on our achievements, I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. With gratitude to our dedicated team and unwavering support from our stakeholders, we look forward to continued growth and making a positive impact on education for years to come."



Ms. Sonica Malhotra Kandhari, Joint Managing Director, MBD Group, expressed her gratitude and excitement on reaching this significant milestone. "MBD House is a remarkable house that resonates with a remarkable Peoples Place. As we celebrate 39 years of our journey, I am filled with pride and gratitude for the incredible team that has been the backbone of our success. The MBD Group has always been driven by a passion for education, and it's heartening to see the impact we have had on the lives of countless students and educators"



Over the years, the MBD Group has diversified its portfolio, encompassing a wide range of educational products and services. From publishing high-quality textbooks to developing digital content and educational apps, the group has embraced technological advancements to enhance the learning experience.



In addition to its contributions to the education sector, the MBD Group is also actively involved in various philanthropic initiatives. The group believes in giving back to society and has undertaken numerous projects aimed at promoting education and social welfare through their AKM Charitable Trust and MBD initiative- "MY BEST DEEDS'. All their efforts are managed under 'MY BEST DEEDS' by a dedicated Volunteer Committee and supported by the respective Corporate Social Responsibility champions across all verticals. This initiative supports, encourages and provides help for the most vulnerable.



To commemorate this special occasion, the MBD Group has planned a series of events and activities throughout the year. These celebrations will not only showcase the achievements of the past 39 years but also set the tone for the future as the group continues to evolve and innovate in the ever-changing education landscape. The group expresses gratitude to its employees, partners, and well-wishers who have been an integral part of this remarkable journey.

