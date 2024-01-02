LG STYLER INTRODUCES NEW ERA IN CLOTHING CARE MANAGEMENT AT CES 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its advanced, new LG Styler clothing care solution at CES 2024. Incorporating a handheld, high-pressure steamer, the Dynamic Moving HangerTM and Dual TrueSteamTM technology, the latest Styler delivers faster and more effective clothes-refreshing cycles with improved drying, dehumidification and de-wrinkling performance.

A first for the LG Styler lineup, the new model features a handheld, high-pressure steamer that makes it easier to remove wrinkles from shirts and other garments, and saves the hassle of having to use a separate iron. Users can simply hang their wrinkled clothes inside the door, take out the steamer attached to the bottom of the Styler, and initiate the steam process with the press of a button. The steamer employs powerful, high-pressure steam to penetrate garments, leaving them smooth and soft, significantly reducing the need for ironing.[1] Moreover, the compact size of the high-pressure handy steamer enhances convenience and allows for easy storage inside the Styler.

Implementing the exclusive Dynamic Moving Hanger system, LG Styler can provide tailored care for various types of garments and fabrics. Unlike its predecessor – the Moving Hanger, which simply moved side-to-side for dust removal – the new system provides a delicate and powerful garment care. It boasts enhanced dust removal, deodorization,[2]

drying, and wrinkle mitigation with a twisting motion, a rotating mechanism.

It also contributes to Styler's upgraded cycles, such as the Fine Dust cycle, which twists and shakes up to 350 times per minute to remove large and fine dust particles from clothing.[3]

A key feature of the new Styler is LG's Dual TrueSteam technology. Instead of a single heater, Dual TrueSteam employs two heaters to boil water and generate steam, allowing for more precise control of the steam spray's volume and strength. The course for delicate fabrics such as silk and cashmere utilizes only one of the system's two heaters, delivering gentle fabric care through optimized steam-flow control. Dual TrueSteam also enables the Styler's Sanitary cycle, a specialized cycle that keeps clothes hygienically clean by eliminating over 99.99 percent of the germs and 11 different kinds of harmful bacteria.[4]

Additionally, LG's latest clothing care solution has a built-in ventilation system to automatically circulate air throughout the room. It also offers a dehumidification function that can collect up to 10 liters of moisture[5]

from the room without opening the door of the Styler; ensuring a pleasant indoor environment and preventing clothes from becoming damp after being 'refreshed by

Styler.'



For convenient management, the new Styler's time-saving Pants Press adopts an upgraded hanging structure that enables sharper, wrinkle-free creases. What's more, the new Styler has an intuitive-to-use LCD touchscreen that makes course selection quick and easy.

"The new LG Styler is a versatile clothing care solution that ensures optimal care for diverse fabrics, and optimal convenience for our customers," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "The pioneer in clothing care systems, LG will continue to enhance LG Styler's capabilities, redefining wardrobe management and making it easier than ever to keep clothes looking and smelling fresh."

Visitors to CES 2024 from January 9-12 can experience all of LG's latest innovations, including the new LG Styler, at the company's booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Center). To keep up with all of LG's exciting announcements at CES, visit and LG Global YouTube channel .