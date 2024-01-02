Aging In Place In NJ Is Possible And Affordable

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRIDGEWATER , NEW JERSEY, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Golden Years, the idea of continuing to live in our own homes becomes increasingly appealing. The comfort of a familiar home, friends, family, community, and way of life that were built over decades. Leaving seems inevitable unless there are options to stay. Of course, aging in place is not right for everyone. But, with the right support, it can be a great option for many New Jersey seniors.Taking that first step in finding a compatible person with HomeSharing Inc. as a helping hand is not a large step. HomeSharing, Inc., a New Jersey non-profit founded in 1984, can help recommend, select, and guide the homeowner through a matching process. We have helped more than 5,000 New Jersey homeowners statewide.HomeSharing's professional staff conducts an in-depth interview with the homeowner, including the monthly rate for your circumstance and budget. Then, the staff reviews their client list to determine a potential match. HomeSharing conducts background searches on all clients. The Homeowner meets with our selected candidate and approves whether to move forward with him/her. A joint meeting with the potential candidate and a professional from HomeSharing is arranged to have an in-depth review of the candidate's responsibilities. Finally, a HomeSharing agreement is signed by both parties. Periodically, HomeSharing will contact both the homeowner and seeker to see how the arrangement is proceeding. If changes are required, we offer mediation or help to find another candidate. At any time during the agreement, either party may contact HomeSharing, to offer mediation or to find another solution.The candidate placement process takes 3-8 weeks for the Homeowners, or“Providers”. For those already living in a 55 year and older community, we have great success in matching clients in these communities.HomeSharing Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that does not charge for its services, but relies on donations from individuals, corporations, foundations, community funding, private grants, and government funding to support its services. To learn more about our organization, please call 908.526.4663, email ... , or visit our website at .For more information, please contact our office.Steve NagelExecutive Director, HomeSharing, Inc.120 Finderne Avenue, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

