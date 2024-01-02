               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Visit Of US Secretary Of State To Israel Postponed


1/2/2024 9:15:03 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postpones visit to Israel, Trend reports.

According to information, the visit has been postponed from the end of this week to the beginning of next year.

It is reported that the postponement of Blinken's visit to Israel is not related to the killing of Hamas leadership member Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon.

MENAFN02012024000187011040ID1107678675

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search