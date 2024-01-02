Visit Of US Secretary Of State To Israel Postponed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postpones visit to Israel, Trend reports.

According to information, the visit has been postponed from the end of this week to the beginning of next year.

It is reported that the postponement of Blinken's visit to Israel is not related to the killing of Hamas leadership member Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon.