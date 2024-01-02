Ukraine Exports Almost 18.4M T Of Grains, Pulses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the 2023/2024 marketing year (MY) (from July 1 to January 2, 2024), Ukraine exported 18.393 million tons of grains and legumes.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In the current MY Ukraine has already exported 7.597 million tons of wheat, 1.074 million tons of barley, 1,000 tons of rye, and 9.579 million tons of corn.

For comparison, from July 1 to January 2, 2022/2023, Ukraine exported 22.761 million tons of grains and pulses, including 8.411 million tons of wheat, 1.626 million tons of barley, 12,500 tons of rye, and 12.639 million tons of corn.

Ukraine harvests over 79M t ofs, oilseeds

In the first two days of January 2024, Ukraine exported 1,000 tons of wheat. Last year, in the first two days of January, Ukraine exported 15,000 tons of corn.

In 2023/2024 MY, Ukraine exported 58,700 tons of flour (from July 1 to January 2, 2022/2023 MY, 69,000 tons were exported).

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine exported almost 49 million tons of grains and pulses in 2022/2023 MY (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023).