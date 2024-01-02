$1.9M Contract For Construction Housing In Anbar

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Abeer Alshimal Company For General Contracting Ltd. has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the "Construction of Cat IV Housing Units in Karma, Fallujah and Ana in Anbar."

The contract is valued at $1,871,889.

(Source: UNGM)

The post $1 Contract for Construction Housing in Anbar first appeared on Iraq Business News .