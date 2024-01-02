EY To Advise Iraq On Banking And Insurance Reforms

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
The Iraqi Cabinet has approved a series of contracts with UK-based professional services firm Ernst & Young (EY) , aimed at reforming Iraq's banking and insurance sectors:
The first contract involves a comprehensive study on the restructuring of the state-owned Rafidain Bank
and Rasheed Bank
, with recommendations and a roadmap expected within six months;
The second contract entails studying the merger of Industrial Bank
, Real Estate Bank
, and Agricultural Bank
[ Agricultural Cooperative Bank
?] into a single entity, with Ernst & Young providing expertise and recommendations, and determining the time period required for the merger and the mechanism for transferring balances to the new bank;
The third contract involves the examination of merging the National Insurance Company
with the Iraqi Insurance Company
[ Iraqi General Insurance Company
?] with recommendations on the process and the transfer of funds to a new entity.
(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)
