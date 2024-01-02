EY To Advise Iraq On Banking And Insurance Reforms

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has approved a series of contracts with UK-based professional services firm Ernst & Young (EY) , aimed at reforming Iraq's banking and insurance sectors:

The first contract involves a comprehensive study on the restructuring of the state-ownedand, with recommendations and a roadmap expected within six months;The second contract entails studying the merger of, and?] into a single entity, with Ernst & Young providing expertise and recommendations, and determining the time period required for the merger and the mechanism for transferring balances to the new bank;The third contract involves the examination of merging thewith the?] with recommendations on the process and the transfer of funds to a new entity.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)

