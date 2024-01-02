(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

In its first regular session of the year, the Iraqi Cabinet approved a $736,243,600 integrated residential project, to be constructed on parcels 25/12, 23/75, and 23/76 in District 21, Al-Salam, Baghdad.

It granted approval for Ahl Al-Wafa Trading and General Contracting to implement the project and obtain the investment license for the complex.

The land is owned by the Housing Construction Association for Officers of the Ministry of Defense .

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)

The post Iraqi Cabinet Approves $736m Residential Project first appeared on Iraq Business News .