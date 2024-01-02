The Wall Street Journal Publishes False Story On Fisher Investments Sale

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fisher Investments is not for sale and is not being purchased by anyone.

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Yesterday,

The Wall Street Journal posted a false story claiming Fisher Investments was being purchased by a private equity company, Advent International. The story was attributed to "sources familiar with the matter"-PR parlance for "rumors."

Fisher Investments is not being bought by Advent International, or anyone else-plain and simple.

The story also had numerous other inaccuracies. Had The Wall Street Journal's reporters bothered to verify the facts, we would have corrected their reporting. Instead, The Wall Street Journal printed the rumors first and followed up with us last.

About Fisher Investments:

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 12/31/2023, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries managed over $236 billion in assets globally-over $196 billion for private investors, $35 billion for institutional investors and $4 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions-serving a global diverse investor clientele. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for 32 1⁄2 years until 2017, making him the longest continuously running columnist in its history. He now writes monthly for the New York Post. Ken's columns, varying by country, have run regularly in major media globally, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has appeared regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News and CNN International.

Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit .

Media Contacts

SOURCE Fisher Investments