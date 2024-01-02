CRYPTOCURRENCIES FOR A GREENER FUTURE.... ANTI GLOBAL WARMING TOKEN IS HERE TO STAY

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Web3 movement for a better world

Stoccolma, Sweden, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGW is a movement that aims to create a meaningful impact in the battle against the climate change.

By investing in AGW token you're supporting a sustainable future, 1% of every transaction will be allocated to for reforestation projects and marine conservation.

AGW token was made for the community to save the Planet and is completely safe because was audited by the leading audit company CYBERSCOPE and it also has a SAFU badge to ensure maximum safety.



Tokenomics

AGW taxes are divided into three areas:



1% Charity fee for environmental causes.

- 1% yield fee for promoting and growing the AGW community.

- 1% price drop fee utilized when market condition required a stabilization.



AI Integration AGW token is AI powered.

AI IMAGE GENERATION: thanks to an advanced algorithm AGW community members will be able to create amazing images inspired by nature that can be sold as NFTs on AGW Official OpenSea collection.

AI GPT: a conversational AI feature that allows users to interact with our AI system on a different range of topics.

AI STAKING: in the third phase of the treesmap, thanks to a robot-advisor which can analyze a huge data quantity and help traders providing higher staking returns.



There is no a planet B and now it's your time to make the difference! Don't miss out this opportunity to invest in a sustainable future.

AGW token PRESALE will be live on Pinksale.

START TIME: 06 January 2023 at 13:00 UTC

SOFT CAP: 50 BNB

LINK:

Stay tuned and follow AGW token for the latest news!



CONTACT: Eren Anglowa eren at agwtoken