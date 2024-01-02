UNITED24 Raised $235M In Donations Last Year - Fedorov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thanks to the UNITED24 platform, $235 million in donations were collected in 2023.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

"More than $500 million has been donated through UNITED24, including $235 million last year," Fedorov said.

According to him, 12 ambassadors have joined the platform. More than 20 reconstruction projects have been launched.

Ukraine's National Guard receives 27 armored vehicles fromplatform

Fedorov also said that the Army of Drones project helped scale the Ukrainian drone market. Ukrainian companies have increased drone production a hundredfold.

In addition, the Ministry of Digital Transformation launched the Brave1 cluster last year. The platform has already registered more than 900 developments, of which 137 have received grants worth more than $2.3 million.

As reported, in December, the national platform United24 handed over 27 M113 armored personnel carriers to the National Guard of Ukraine for the successful and effective performance of combat missions.