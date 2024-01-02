(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Centrifuges - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Industrial Centrifuges Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Industrial Centrifuges estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Sedimentation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Filtering segment is estimated at 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report on Industrial Centrifuges underscores the significance of separation processes in various process industries, shedding light on the critical role played by industrial centrifuges in these processes. Additionally, the report provides a global economic update, highlighting key factors such as global oil prices, inflation rates, world economic growth projections, and unemployment rates that impact the industrial landscape.

In the context of competition, the report offers insights into the global industrial centrifuges market, including the percentage market share of key competitors in 2023. It also assesses the competitive market presence of players worldwide in the same year. Furthermore, the report delves into the fundamentals of industrial centrifuges, including their overview, working principles, types, and associated benefits. It features world brands in the industrial centrifuge industry and provides information on recent market activities and innovations.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

The Industrial Centrifuges market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

What`s New?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Cautious Optimism in the Mining Industry Brings Relief for Manufacturers of Centrifuges Designed for Use in Mining & Mineral Processing

As Mining Companies Pursue Development of More Growth Options Through Expansion Plans, Poised to Benefit Are Industrial Centrifuges: Global Mining Project Development Spending (In US$ Billion) as of the Year 2023

Robust Demand for Medicines to Open New Growth Avenue for Industrial Centrifuges in Pharmaceutical Drugs Manufacturing

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Creating a Parallel Opportunity for Industrial Centrifuges in Drug Manufacturing

Robust Consumption of Processed Foods & Ensuing Rise in Investments in Food Processing to Spur Demand for Industrial Centrifuges

Higher Consumption of Processed Foods Translates Into Increased Investments in Food Production Equipment Including Industrial Centrifuges:

Strong Demand for Chemicals Drives Opportunities for Industrial Centrifuges in Chemical Manufacturing

Robust Chemical Consumption & Resulting Increase in Manufacturing Activity & Production Investments to Benefit Demand for Industrial Centrifuges

Growing Focus on Wastewater Treatment Amid Sustainability Goals Drives Demand for Industrial Centrifuges

Growing Market for Wastewater Treatment to Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Industrial Centrifuges

Special Focus on Dewatering Centrifuge Energy Efficiency of Industrial Centrifuges Storms Into the Spotlight

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

(Total 98 Featured)





Alfa Laval Corporate AB

ANDRITZ AG

B&P Littleford

Dedert Corporation

Ferrum AG

Flottweg SE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

GEA Group AG

HAUS Centrifuge Technologies

HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd.

PIERALISI MAIP SPA

Pneumatic Scale Angelus

Schlumberger Limited

SIEBTECHNIK TEMA

SPX Flow Inc.

Thomas Broadbent & Sons Ltd. US Centrifuge Systems

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets