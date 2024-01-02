(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LiBEST CEO, Elon Kim - LiBEST

LiBEST Unveils Revolutionary Flexible Batteries at CES 2024

EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, KOREA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- South Korean lithium-ion battery startup LiBEST Inc. (CEO: Elon Kim) is set to unveil an even more advanced form of flexible batteries at CES 2024, gaining significant attention.LiBEST announced its participation at CES 2024, scheduled from January 9th to 12th in Las Vegas, USA. LiBEST, returning to CES this year following their presence in 2023, plans to showcase flexible batteries in a multi-structured form suitable for AR glasses and flexible batteries for head-mounted displays (HMDs) that can expand in parallel or series configuration, heralding another wave of innovation in the spatial computing era.The multi-structured flexible battery that LiBEST will reveal at this CES is a product designed for the arms of AR glasses. It maintains the conventional lithium-ion battery structure from the folding part of the glasses to the section that rests on the ears to ensure durability. Simultaneously, it incorporates a curved battery structure for the part resting on the ears and a flexible battery structure for the part behind the ears, enhancing comfort when worn. This multi-structure allows for a capacity of up to 1,500mAh when both sides of the arms are combined, while maintaining a design similar to regular eyeglass frames.LiBEST's another showcased product at CES is a flexible battery for HMDs that expands in parallel or series configurations. This battery efficiently accommodates high capacity by strategically placing within the headband's strap. Its adaptable nature enhances comfort by conforming to changing shapes. Elon Kim, founder and CEO of LiBEST, mentioned, 'Through diverse structured parallel or series modularizations, we've expanded the battery's utility to devices requiring higher output and capacity than conventional flexible batteries.'Since its establishment in 2016, LiBEST has been striving for innovation in the design, safety, and energy density of lithium-ion batteries, aiming to become a game-changer in the lithium-ion battery market.In pursuit of design innovation, LiBEST developed a fully flexible battery structure, earning them an innovation award at CES 2020. Additionally, their commitment to safety innovation led to the creation of flame retardant & anti-freeze batteries that hardly catch fire and operate reliably even in temperatures below -30°C. These developments garnered LiBEST another innovation award at CES 2023, and most recently, the gold prize at the 2023 Lotte Eco Tech Solutions Competition, jointly organized by LOTTE E&C, LOTTE Chemical, and LOTTE Ventures.LiBEST is continuing its research and development to further this innovation in energy density. In 2023, it was recognized for these efforts, securing the top position in the DIPS 1000+ evaluation for eco/energy startups, organized by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO). This recognition has propelled LiBEST to strengthen its collaboration with KEPCO for the development of next-generation secondary batteries. Additionally, LiBEST was selected as a finalist in ASTRA Korea 2023, hosted by Applied Ventures, the venture capital arm of Applied Materials.LiBEST's flexible batteries are notably suitable for metaverse and wearable devices, offering diverse design possibilities and the ability to conform to various curvatures of the human body. LiBEST has been developing battery solutions that can apply flexible batteries to various devices such as HMDs and smartwatches and has garnered interest and attention from prominent tech companies across North America, Korea, China, and other parts of the world. To meet such demands, LiBEST inaugurated its first factory last year, with devices featuring LiBEST's flexible batteries set for release this year.The significant growth period in the metaverse market, which is the primary market for LiBEST's flexible batteries, is expected to occur between 2025 and 2026, with the launch of Apple Vision Pro consumer-level products and the expected entry of Samsung Electronics and Chinese companies into the market. Market research firm CCS Insight predicts an increase in XR device shipments from 9.2 million in 2022 to an expected 16.2 million in 2024, skyrocketing to 75 million by 2027.Elon Kim mentioned, 'The growing metaverse market has increased interest in flexible batteries. Through flexible battery innovation that concurrently enhances design and functionality, I aim to contribute to the emergence of metaverse devices that offer a more beautiful and ergonomic design, enhancing the XR experience.'LiBEST's products can be experienced from January 9th to 12th at booth 23227 in the Las Vegas Convention Center Central Hall (LVCC Central Hall) where CES 2024 will be held.

Alex Ahn (Part Leader)

LiBEST Inc

+82 2-598-1714

...