Israel Continues Efforts To Free Hostages From Gaza Strip - PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Israel continues
to work to free hostages held by the Palestinian group Hamas in the
Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said,
Trend reports.
"Efforts continue, contacts are maintained and have not been
interrupted. Although Hamas previously issued an ultimatum, the
situation has now softened slightly," the Prime Minister noted.
He also stressed that active contacts are currently being
conducted on this issue.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
MENAFN02012024000187011040ID1107678525
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.