Israel Continues Efforts To Free Hostages From Gaza Strip - PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Israel continues to work to free hostages held by the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Trend reports.

"Efforts continue, contacts are maintained and have not been interrupted. Although Hamas previously issued an ultimatum, the situation has now softened slightly," the Prime Minister noted.

He also stressed that active contacts are currently being conducted on this issue.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.