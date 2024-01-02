Town Of Seekonk, MA, Partners With Opengov To Enhance Resident Experience And Service Delivery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Town is set to improve customer service through faster turnaround times, enhance internal and public-facing communication and provide 24/7 online services.

MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to eliminate inflexible workflows and find a system with a better user experience, the Town of Seekonk, MA, was looking for a modern platform. In its search, it decided to partner with OpenGov , the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation's local governments.Located just 15 minutes from Providence, leadership in the Town of Seekonk, MA, is always looking for ways to modernize operations. In the search for a new digital services platform, the Town wanted a solution with efficient workflows that could provide a single, unifying document management system. Following an extensive search, it decided to partner with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing for its promise to process permits up to 4-5 times faster and help manage a variety of application types efficiently.The adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing has the potential to bring transformative changes to the Town of Seekonk, MA's operations. The Town will soon have access to benefits such as improved customer service through faster turnaround times, enhanced internal and public-facing communication, and the convenience of 24/7 online services. Additionally, the software's in-field update capability and integrated online payment system promise to further help streamline the Town's permitting and licensing processes.The Town of Seekonk, MA joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

