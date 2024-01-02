Canada's Ambassador To The United States, Kirsten Hillman, To Visit Phoenix On January 9Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ambassador Kirsten Hillman, Ambassador of Canada to the United States

Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations and Arizona Commerce Authority will host Ambassador Hillman on Jan. 9 at 5:30 pm at the Beus Center for Law and Society.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations (PCFR) and Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) have partnered for a speaking program featuring Ambassador Kirsten Hillman, Canada's Ambassador to the United States.The program will be the Ambassador's inaugural visit to the Grand Canyon State. The evening program will feature a moderated conversation with Ambassador Hillman during which she will discuss the key issues shaping the relationship between Canada and the United States.Canadian companies have made Canada the number one source of foreign direct investment in Arizona and employ more Arizonans than any other country. The one million Canadians who visit Arizona every year inject $1 billion into the Arizonan economy. Nationwide, Canada maintained its position as the number one trading partner of the United States in 2022 at over $900 billion, amounting to over $2.5 billion a day and 15% of total U.S. trade. Bilateral investment between Canada and the United States also surpassed the $1 trillion mark for the first time in 2022.The bilateral relationship goes far beyond trade and investment: Canada is one of the closest allies and friends of the United States, and a key partner on transnational issues that affect both North America and the world. Ambassador Hillman will touch on various topics, including trade, climate initiatives, the current geopolitical landscape, foreign policy, and the potential impact of the upcoming U.S. elections on bilateral relations. Additionally, she will discuss areas of further collaboration between the two countries. Ambassador Hillman's visit to Arizona will also include meetings with key stakeholders in the public and private sectors.This event with Ambassador Hillman provides a unique opportunity to gain her valuable insights into the pivotal Canada-U.S. relationship.Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024Time: 6:00 pm - 7:00 pmLocation: Beus Center for Law and Society111 E Taylor St. Phoenix, AZ 85004RSVP: pcfraz/canadian-ambassador

Tina Waddington

Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations

email us here