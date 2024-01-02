Konnectmd Launches B2C Division - Konnectmd Agency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jason Padgett, a former Hollywood actor and producer, founded KonnectMD in 2019 to create affordable healthcare solutions for everyday working people who are often overlooked in the healthcare system.

KonnectMD- Healthcare that's Easy, Accessible & Affordable.

“With this expansion, we hope to provide individuals and families with easier access to medical care and create new financial opportunities for sales professionals, freelancers, and entrepreneurs,” said Corey Lockett, President of KonnectMD

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON , UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KonnectMD, a leading national telehealth provider, has announced the launch of its new business-to-consumer (B2C) division, KonnectMD Agency. This expansion allows individuals and families to access virtual medical care, while also providing new financial opportunities for sales professionals and entrepreneurs.KonnectMD Agency's virtual care platform provides a convenient and cost-effective solution for people who may not have access to traditional health insurance plans or may find it difficult to leave their homes for in-person medical appointments. The platform is expected to greatly benefit the general public by providing easier access to healthcare services, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic.Moreover, this new division offers exciting financial opportunities for salespeople and entrepreneurs. With the rise of remote work and the gig economy, selling health insurance has become a viable option for individuals looking to earn a living. However, the required licenses and regulations have hindered many potential salespeople from entering this market. The launch of KonnectMD Agency eliminates this barrier by offering a non-licensed platform to sell virtual care services. This allows salespeople and entrepreneurs to tap into the growing demand for telehealth and earn a significant income without the hassle of obtaining licenses.KonnectMD's move to the B2C market is expected to impact the telehealth industry as a whole considerably. The B2C market comprises a vast and diverse customer base, which enables companies to reach a larger audience and grow their business exponentially. By catering to the B2C market, KonnectMD has the opportunity to solidify its position as a leader in the telehealth industry and gain a competitive edge over its competitors.“We are delighted to announce the launch of KonnectMD Agency,” said Corey Lockett, the President of KonnectMD.“Our aim is to revolutionize the healthcare industry and enhance the quality of life for our customers. It's disheartening to see entrepreneurs, 1099 workers, service industry workers, and many others struggling to access medical care. With this expansion, we hope to provide individuals and families with easier access to medical care and create new financial opportunities for sales professionals, freelancers, and entrepreneurs.”The launch of KonnectMD Agency and its expansion to the B2C market are significant developments in the telehealth industry. It provides individuals and families with easier access to healthcare services and creates new financial opportunities for sales professionals and entrepreneurs. As telehealth revolutionizes the healthcare industry, KonnectMD's expansion to the B2C market sets a precedent for other companies and further solidifies its position as an industry leader.Please visit their website for more information about KonnectMD and its telehealth services.

