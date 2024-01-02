Zelensky: Russia Used Nearly 300 Missiles, Over 200 Shahed Drones Against Ukraine Since Dec 29

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since December 29, Russia has used almost 300 missiles and more than 200 Shahed combat drones against Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his video address , Ukrinform reports.

“So far this day, almost a hundred missiles of various types have been launched, and the enemy has planned their trajectories to cause as much damage as possible. This is an utterly premeditated terror. And just in the last few days – from December 29 till now – Russia has already used nearly 300 missiles and over 200 'Shahed' drones against Ukraine,” the President said.

According to Zelensky, no other state has ever repelled such attacks, combined ones: both drones and missiles, including air-launched ballistic missiles.

The President thanked warriors of the Air Force of Ukraine, soldiers of mobile firing groups, anti-aircraft gunners and all those in the world who help Ukraine with weapons to protect the skies.

“More air defense systems, more missiles for air defense is what directly saves lives,” Zelensky stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 2, Russian launched a massive air attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 72 of 99 enemy targets, including 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.

Photo: President's Office