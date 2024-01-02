Russia Will Be Held Accountable For War Crimes In Ukraine Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia, which resorts to massive shelling of Ukraine's civilian population and civilian infrastructure, will be held accountable for these war crimes.

According to Ukrinform, EU High Representative Josep Borrell wrote about this on the social platform X.

“Russia started the new year by shooting over a hundred of missiles and drones at Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities, targeting civilians, destroying residential neighbourhoods and life-supporting infrastructure,” he posted.

Borrell stressed that Russia will be held to account for its war crimes

“We stand with Ukraine,” he assured.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 2, Russia launched a massive air attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 72 out of 99 enemy targets, including 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.

As a result of the Russian attack, five people were killed, 130 people were injured, and more than 250 civilian facilities were damaged.