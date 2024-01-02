Several Explosions Heard In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several explosions were heard in Kharkiv amid an air raid alert. Russians struck the city, presumably, with S-300 missiles.
According to an Ukrinform correspondent, at least three explosions were heard.
"The occupiers are striking Kharkiv," Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote on Telegram. Read also:
Number of those injured in Russian missile attack on Kharkiv
rises to 62
According to Serhii Melnyk, the head of the Kharkiv military garrison, the enemy launched attacks on the city from Russia's Belgorod region, presumably, with S-300 missiles.
As reported, on the morning of January 2, Russia struck Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with Iskander-M missiles. A 91-year-old woman was killed, dozens of people were injured.
Photo is illustrative
