Yermak, Sullivan Discuss Strengthening Of Ukraine's Air Defenses

As part of the continued dialogue with allies, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone call with U.S. President's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

This is said in a statement published on the president's website , Ukrinform reports.

“During the first conversation in 2024, the parties discussed the consequences of Russia's recent massive shelling of Ukraine's territory with the use of various types of missiles and Shahed-type kamikaze drones. Andriy Yermak informed about the performance of Ukraine's air defense forces, which shot down the vast majority of enemy aerial targets, including Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles,” the president's press service reported.

It is noted that the parties agreed on the need to continue to bolster Ukraine's air defense. The importance of maintaining the necessary level of U.S. support for Ukraine's air defense was emphasized.

Yermak expressed sincere gratitude to the team of U.S. President Joseph Biden for all the efforts aimed at the prompt adoption of the aid package by the U.S. Congress, which is essential for Ukraine.

The parties also coordinated steps to implement the plans for Ukraine – U.S. cooperation in 2024 in all areas, including national security.



“The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine thanked Jake Sullivan for his comprehensive assistance and conveyed words of gratitude to U.S. President Joseph Biden, his entire team, both chambers and parties of the U.S. Congress and every American for their support to our country in countering Russia's terrorist attacks and for the powerful assistance in the fight for freedom and democracy on the European continent,” the statement reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed further defense cooperation between the two countries, with an emphasis on air defense and the long-range capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Photo: President's Office