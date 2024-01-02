Educational Institution Damaged In Enemy Shelling Of Kharkiv - RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An educational institution was damaged in Kharkiv as a result of an enemy strike. According to preliminary data, no casualties were reported.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary data, the occupiers hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles. As of now, no casualties have been reported. There is damage to an educational institution," he wrote, adding that the information is being updated.

As reported, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kharkiv from the territory of Belgorod region.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the territory near a residential building was hit.

Photo is illustrative