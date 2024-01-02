Russian Occupiers Install Additional Barriers Along Kerch Bridge OSINT Analyst

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have installed additional floating barriers in order to protect the Kerch Strait Bridge.

The relevant satellite imagery was posted by OSINT analyst Brady Africk on the social media platform , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russia installed more barriers along the Crimean Bridge to counter Ukrainian naval drones, recent satellite imagery shows,” the report states.

A reminder that Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk stated earlier that Russian invaders had failed to restore the illegally constructed Kerch Strait Bridge to its initial condition.