The Storage Acquisition Group Successfully Closes Transaction Of Pinnacle Storage In Winston-Salem, North Carolina

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / The Storage Acquisition Group is delighted to announce the successful completion of the sale of Pinnacle Storage, a premier self-storage facility located at 2365 Winterhaven Ln, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The transaction, expertly managed by Jonathan Spencer and Scott Eckert of The Storage Acquisition Group, marks another significant achievement for the industry-leading acquisition firm.

Self Storage Closing in Winston-Salem, NC

Pinnacle Storage boasts an impressive facility spanning 60,158 square feet, comprising 561 storage units, all situated on a well-appointed 1.54-acre property. The strategic location and outstanding amenities of this facility has solidified its reputation as a top-tier storage solution in the Winston-Salem region.

The Storage Acquisition Group specializes in the acquisition of storage facilities and portfolios nationwide. Distinguished by their unique four-tiered approach - Market Analysis, Acquisitions, Underwriting, & Closing Support - The Storage Acquisition Group facilitates a streamlined sales process, enabling owners to sell their facilities directly without the need for listing. This approach ensures that owners can navigate the sales process effortlessly while maximizing their profits.

