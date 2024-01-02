Security Forces Kill 4 Militants In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- At least four "terrorists", including a suicide bomber, were killed in a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan on Tuesday, said military.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), four terrorists, including a suicide bomber, were killed in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan tribal district of KPK.

During the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place between Pakistani troops and the terrorists.

ISPR said the militants were "actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and were planning to conduct a high profile terrorist attack, which was averted due to proactive response by the security forces."

Arms, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the killed terrorists. An operation is currently underway to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country, the statement by military added.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistani security forces killed eight militants in two different operations in KPK and southwestern Balochistan provinces.

The security operations come at a time when the Pakistan military is carrying out operations against militants after the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government last year. 25 soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom last month in two separate incidents on a single day in Kolachi and Daraآ­ziآ­nda areas of KPK. (end)

