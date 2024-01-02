UK, US Foreign Secretaries Discuss Attacks In Red Sea, Gaza Humanitarian Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron discussed, via phone Tuesday, with US counterpart Antony Blinken Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

"The Foreign Secretary and Secretary of State discussed the international community's shared condemnation of the illegal and unjustified attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi militants," UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said.

"They made clear that the UK and US will work with our partners to hold the Houthis accountable for these unlawful seizures and attacks."

They also raised worsening food insecurity in Gaza and the urgent need for significantly more aid to reach civilians, through as many routes as possible.

Finally, they discussed Russia's recent air strikes against Odesa, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Kyiv over the New Year period, and expressed steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine this year. (end)

