Somali Govt Condemns Ethiopia's Pact With Somaliland As Act Of Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The Somali government strongly condemned the Ethiopian government signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Somaliland region to use its Red Sea port of Berbera without the approval of the federal government.

"The Federal Government of Somalia categorically regards Ethiopia's actions as an act of aggression and a blatant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia," the government said in a statement following an extraordinary meeting today.

It also vehemently condemned and strongly rejected the outrageous actions of the Federal Government of Ethiopia in signing an unauthorized Memorandum of Understanding with Somaliland (the Northern Regions of Somalia) on January 1, 2024 in Addis Ababa.

The Somali government argued that the Somaliland remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia and may not enter into international agreements without the involvement and prior authorization of the Federal Government of Somalia.

The government dismissed the move as a hostile act that undermines the amicable relations, peace and stability in a region beset by numerous challenges.

"It constitutes a blatant transgression and intrusion into the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia."

It affirmed that the so-called "Memorandum Partnership of Understanding of and Cooperation" is therefore null and void and it is not accepted by the Federal Government and lacks any legal foundation.

In response to this act, the Somali government recalled today its ambassador to Ethiopia for urgent consultation.

It cautioned the Ethiopian government to refrain from any actions that infringe upon Somalia's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

"Furthermore, the Federal Government of Somalia reserves the right to lawfully respond to any egregious measures undertaken by the Federal Government of Ethiopia," it warned.

"The Government of Somalia, drawing upon the strength of its citizenry, is prepared and obligated to defend, safeguard, and maintain the nation's sovereignty, dignity, territorial integrity, and social cohesion."

It called on the United Nations Security Council, the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, IGAD, and other international partners concerned with peace and stability in the region and the world, to observe the rules they are founded upon and to fulfill their established responsibilities by supporting Somalia's right to maintain its territorial integrity and to exert pressure on Ethiopia to return to the confines of international laws.

It also requested that the United Nations' Security Council and the African Union convene urgent meetings to address Ethiopia's violations and interference with Somalia's sovereignty and territorial unity.

In a related development, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud phoned Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and discussed with him efforts to strengthen the historical ties that bind the Somali and Egyptian people, and to address the common issues facing the region, such as security, stability, and development.

President Mohamud thanked President Al-Sisi for Egypt's continued support to Somalia, especially in the fields of education, health, and capacity building. He also expressed his appreciation for Egypt's role in the African Union and the Arab League, and its efforts to promote peace and dialogue in the region.

President Al-Sisi praised Somalia's progress in the political, economic, and security spheres, and reiterated Egypt's readiness to provide all forms of assistance to Somalia in its reconstruction and development process.

He also stressed the importance of enhancing the coordination and consultation between the two countries on regional and international issues of mutual interest. (end)

