US Rejects Israeli Statements On Relocating Palestinians Outside Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The United States on Tuesday dismissed as irresponsible the statements by Israeli ministers on resettling Palestinians outside.

"The United States rejects recent statements from Israeli Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza" US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press statement.

"This rhetoric is inflammatory and irresponsible."

Miller clarified that "we have been told repeatedly and consistently by the Government of Israel, including by the Prime Minister, that such statements do not reflect the policy of the Israeli government. They should stop immediately".

She pointed out that "We have been clear, consistent, and unequivocal that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land, with Hamas no longer in control of its future and with no terror groups able to threaten Israel.

"That is the future we seek, in the interests of Israelis and Palestinians, the surrounding region, and the world". (end)

